David L. "Uncle Dave" Sell
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. "Uncle Dave" Sell, 82, of Butler, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Jan. 14, 1938, in Winfield Township, he was the son of Howard Sell and Dorothy "Peg" Montgomery Sell.
Dave worked at Wayne W. Sell Corporation, doing whatever was needed.
He served in the National Guard.
He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
He was a life member of the Sarver Vets, the F&AM Lodge 769, the New Castle Consistory, Syria Shrine and the Saxonburg VFW Post 7376.
Surviving are his wife, Sally Johnson "Aunt Sal" Sell, whom he married Dec. 26, 1981; his brother, Howard (Janet) Sell of Cabot; his sister, Sandra Traggiai of Portersville; many nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne W. Sell; and his special nephew, Lil Ike.
SELL - Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or services for David L. "Uncle Dave" Sell, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Private interment was held in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Boys and Girls Town, or the charity of the donor's choice.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved