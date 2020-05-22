David L. "Uncle Dave" Sell, 82, of Butler, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Jan. 14, 1938, in Winfield Township, he was the son of Howard Sell and Dorothy "Peg" Montgomery Sell.
Dave worked at Wayne W. Sell Corporation, doing whatever was needed.
He served in the National Guard.
He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
He was a life member of the Sarver Vets, the F&AM Lodge 769, the New Castle Consistory, Syria Shrine and the Saxonburg VFW Post 7376.
Surviving are his wife, Sally Johnson "Aunt Sal" Sell, whom he married Dec. 26, 1981; his brother, Howard (Janet) Sell of Cabot; his sister, Sandra Traggiai of Portersville; many nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne W. Sell; and his special nephew, Lil Ike.
SELL - Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or services for David L. "Uncle Dave" Sell, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Private interment was held in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Boys and Girls Town, or the charity of the donor's choice.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2020.