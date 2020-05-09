David Lewis Henderson, 75, of Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry Township, formerly of Ben Avon and Butler, died May 3, 2020, of complications from metastatic breast cancer.
He was born June 14, 1944, in Newark, Ohio, and was raised in St. Clairsville, Ohio.
David attended Carnegie Institute of Technology, Class of 1967.
He served in the U.S. Army in Karlsruhe, Germany, from 1968 until 1970.
As a registered architect, his entire career was spent with Burt Hill Kosar Rittelmann Associates (now Stantec), in the Butler and Pittsburgh offices. He retired as a principal in 2006. His projects primarily included commercial and educational buildings in the Western PA region.
He was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon and served as a ruling elder and as moderator of the Pittsburgh Presbytery Foundation Board.
Volunteer activities included North Boros Meals on Wheels and committees at Sherwood Oaks.
He enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, and his 1952 MGTD. His hobby for the last 20 years was building over 40 polyhedra of several classes.
He is survived by his wife, the Rev. Dr. Jean Hyde Humason Henderson, whom he married Feb. 17, 1968; his daughters, Sarah Hyde Henderson (Alan Munter) of Gaithersburg, Md., and Anne Davis Henderson of Washington, D.C.; his grandsons, Carl David and Daniel Edwin Munter; his nephew, David Todd Lee; his niece, Elizabeth Ann Lee; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Linda Lee of Roxboro, N.C.; his half-brother, James Henderson of Dunedin, Fla.; and several cousins and cousins-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Pollock Henderson and Audrey May Davis Henderson of St. Clairsville, Ohio; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Todd Humason Lee of Fredericksburg, Va.
HENDERSON - A memorial service for David Lewis Henderson, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020, will be held at Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, 7501 Church Ave., Pittsburgh, when religious gatherings are again permitted.
Burial will be private at Sewickley Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by McDonald-Linn Funeral and Cremation Service, 529 California Ave., Avalon.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15205, or the Employee Appreciation Fund at Sherwood Oaks, 100 Norman Dr., Cranberry Township PA 16066.
Please view the families online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com.
He was born June 14, 1944, in Newark, Ohio, and was raised in St. Clairsville, Ohio.
David attended Carnegie Institute of Technology, Class of 1967.
He served in the U.S. Army in Karlsruhe, Germany, from 1968 until 1970.
As a registered architect, his entire career was spent with Burt Hill Kosar Rittelmann Associates (now Stantec), in the Butler and Pittsburgh offices. He retired as a principal in 2006. His projects primarily included commercial and educational buildings in the Western PA region.
He was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon and served as a ruling elder and as moderator of the Pittsburgh Presbytery Foundation Board.
Volunteer activities included North Boros Meals on Wheels and committees at Sherwood Oaks.
He enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, and his 1952 MGTD. His hobby for the last 20 years was building over 40 polyhedra of several classes.
He is survived by his wife, the Rev. Dr. Jean Hyde Humason Henderson, whom he married Feb. 17, 1968; his daughters, Sarah Hyde Henderson (Alan Munter) of Gaithersburg, Md., and Anne Davis Henderson of Washington, D.C.; his grandsons, Carl David and Daniel Edwin Munter; his nephew, David Todd Lee; his niece, Elizabeth Ann Lee; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Linda Lee of Roxboro, N.C.; his half-brother, James Henderson of Dunedin, Fla.; and several cousins and cousins-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Pollock Henderson and Audrey May Davis Henderson of St. Clairsville, Ohio; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Todd Humason Lee of Fredericksburg, Va.
HENDERSON - A memorial service for David Lewis Henderson, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020, will be held at Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, 7501 Church Ave., Pittsburgh, when religious gatherings are again permitted.
Burial will be private at Sewickley Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by McDonald-Linn Funeral and Cremation Service, 529 California Ave., Avalon.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15205, or the Employee Appreciation Fund at Sherwood Oaks, 100 Norman Dr., Cranberry Township PA 16066.
Please view the families online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.