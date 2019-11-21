David M. "Mike" Fair, 52, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Nov. 29, 1966, in Butler, and was the son of the late Benjamin Fair and the late Barbara (Gould) Fair.
Mike enjoyed playing pool and bowling and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
He was a roofer for his company, A Durable Roofing.
Surviving are two daughters, Kristi (Eric) Abbott of Clearwater, Fla., and Brooke Fair-Smith of Butler; his stepson, Brandon Smith of Butler; his former wife, Debra (Smith) Fair of Butler; his grandchildren, Keira, Eric, Kassidy, Keelan and Ke'Andre; two sisters, Pam Fair of Butler, and Thrissa (Mike) Beck of Butler; a brother, Steven (April) Fair of Butler; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Leo.
FAIR - Service and burial will be private for David M. "Mike" Fair, who died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, and will take place in Mount Chestnut Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 21, 2019