Service Information
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City , PA 16041
(724)-756-0075
Visitation
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City , PA 16041
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City , PA 16041
Memorial service
7:45 PM
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City , PA 16041
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City , PA 16041

David M. "Snowball" Snow Sr., 81, of Fairview Road, North Washington, passed away late Friday evening, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center.

David was born on Nov. 11, 1938, in Kaylor. He was the son of the late Merle D. and Grace A. Kaylor Snow.

David was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was a member of West Sunbury United Presbyterian Church.

He was a longtime active member of North Washington Fire Department and had served the department for more than 40 years. He served for a number of years as assistant fire chief and retired as a fire captain.

David retired from Indspec in Petrolia, where he had been employed as a pipe fitter.

David is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Lusk Snow; his children, David Snow Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, of Grove City, and Dawn Brahler of Saxonburg; five grandchildren, Katelynn, Iain and Caleb Snow, and Zachary and Jason Brahler; a brother, Edward Snow; three stepsons, Ken Roxberry, Karl Roxberry, and Dennis Spellman and his wife, Lisa; seven stepgrandchildren; as well a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeannette H. McDonald Snow; two sisters, Margaret McGinnis and Twila Wagner; and his fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law.

SNOW - Friends of David M. "Snowball" Snow Sr., who died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.

Members of the North Washington Fire Department Station 30 will conduct a memorial service for their departed brother at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Tim Britton, pastor of the West Sunbury Church of the Nazarene officiating.

Interment with a fire department escort will be in North Washington Cemetery.

