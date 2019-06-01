David Malcolm Eaton, 83, of Chippewa Township died Tuesday in his residence.
Born Oct. 23, 1935, in Bucklow, Sale, Cheshire County, England, he was the son of Albert H. and Josephine (Cowper) Eaton.
As a lifelong bicycle racer and cycling enthusiast, Dave sprinted to the final finish line, surrounded by all his loving family including his beloved cat, "Ladybird."
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis (Holland) Eaton; his children, Sara (Anthony) Young of Nassau, N.Y., Matt (Kathy) Eaton of Chippewa Township, Jeremy Eaton of Seattle, Wash., and Sophie Eaton of San Francisco, Calif.; his grandchildren, Aimee (Billy) Suchocki of Waterford, N.Y., Jessica Eaton of Columbia, S.C., Zachary Gorrell of Chippewa Township, Brittany (Austin) Elwonger of Cincinnati, Ohio, Katie Eaton of Chippewa Township, and Julianna Eaton of San Francisco, Calif.; and his great-grandchildren, Sacred and Brelon Allen of Columbia, S.C., and Ella and Aleksandra Suchocki of Waterford, N.Y.
EATON - Per his request, all services were private for David Malcolm Eaton, who died Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Arrangements were handled by Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Home, 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Township.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 1, 2019