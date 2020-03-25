David McGrath Albert, 57, of Phoenix, Md., and formerly of Butler, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Joyce Mainhart Albert for 33 years; loving father of Meghan Albert and Brian Albert; brother of Pete Albert and his wife, Jody; brother-in-law to Gordon L. Mainhart and Arnetta Smith; and the son-in-law of Gennie Mainhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lila Albert; an infant son, Benjamin Albert; and his father-in-law, Gordon C. Mainhart.
ALBERT - Memorial services are being planned for a future date for David McGrath Albert, who died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Interment was private.
In lieu of flowers, please remember David with memorial contributions to the , c/o the Memorial & Tribute Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 25, 2020