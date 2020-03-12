Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Michael "Dave" Courson. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

David Michael Courson, 35, of New Castle passed away on March 9, 2020, after battling addiction for more than 15 years.

He was born April 3, 1984, in Beaver to David Wayne Courson and Darlene Heckathorn.

Dave worked as a heavy equipment operator in construction.

He loved to hunt and fish.

Dave was a member of North Main Street Church of God.

Dave is survived by his son, Ethan Davies; his father, David (Bonnie) Courson of New Castle; his mother, Darlene (Ray) Heckathorn of Butler; two brothers, Jeremy Heckathorn of Mesa, Ariz., Jason (Hannah) Heckathorn of Chester, W.Va.; two sisters, Lindsey (Rick) Schontz of Gladwyne, Pa., and Angela (Jeff) Huth of Delmont, Pa.; his grandparents, and Patricia Courson of Ellwood City, Glenn (Pauline) Greenawalt of Butler; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and a number of nieces and nephews; his girlfriend, Christine Gigliotti; and the mother of his child, Tina Davies and her son, Dayton Nunez.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wayne Courson; his grandmother, Anna Marie Greenawalt; and his great-grandparents, George "Pap" Hallock and Margaret "Granny" Hallock.

COURSON - There will be no public visitation for David Michael Courson, who died Monday, March 9, 2020.

Services will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the education trust for David's son, Ethan, at LPL Financial, 202 N. Main St., Zelienople, PA 16063. Please make checks payable to College America.

Online condolences can be given at



David Michael Courson, 35, of New Castle passed away on March 9, 2020, after battling addiction for more than 15 years.He was born April 3, 1984, in Beaver to David Wayne Courson and Darlene Heckathorn.Dave worked as a heavy equipment operator in construction.He loved to hunt and fish.Dave was a member of North Main Street Church of God.Dave is survived by his son, Ethan Davies; his father, David (Bonnie) Courson of New Castle; his mother, Darlene (Ray) Heckathorn of Butler; two brothers, Jeremy Heckathorn of Mesa, Ariz., Jason (Hannah) Heckathorn of Chester, W.Va.; two sisters, Lindsey (Rick) Schontz of Gladwyne, Pa., and Angela (Jeff) Huth of Delmont, Pa.; his grandparents, and Patricia Courson of Ellwood City, Glenn (Pauline) Greenawalt of Butler; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and a number of nieces and nephews; his girlfriend, Christine Gigliotti; and the mother of his child, Tina Davies and her son, Dayton Nunez.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wayne Courson; his grandmother, Anna Marie Greenawalt; and his great-grandparents, George "Pap" Hallock and Margaret "Granny" Hallock.COURSON - There will be no public visitation for David Michael Courson, who died Monday, March 9, 2020.Services will be private.Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the education trust for David's son, Ethan, at LPL Financial, 202 N. Main St., Zelienople, PA 16063. Please make checks payable to College America.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close