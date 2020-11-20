David Osselborn, 80, of East Brady passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
He was born Dec. 7, 1939, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Peter and Bertha (Ganz) Osselborn.
David enjoyed working on cars, and hunting and fishing, but was known to love his long morning walks most of all.
He worked for Nabisco as a baker for over 33 years. He liked telling the story of how he worked in the very first McDonald's franchise, which was located in Pittsburgh.
He was also a life member of the Richland Rod and Gun Club.
David leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years, Janet (Kettering) Osselborn; his children, David Jr. and Russell (Brenda) Osselborn; and his sister, Beverly (Bob) Bittner.
He is also survived by his grandchildren and a great- grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ron, Robert and Dennis Osselborn.
David's family would like to offer a very warm thank you to Tammy and Good Samaritan Hospice.
OSSELBORN - Arrangements for David Osselborn, who died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
His burial will be held privately at St. Mary's Cemetery of East Brady.
