David S. Nicholas

David S. Nicholas, 71, of New Castle crossed the finish line of his long race with cancer on Monday.
He was a very caring and generous person, having a part in Racers for Tots with his wife, Mary Lynn Nicholas.
He was a sergeant of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and he always fought for what he believed in.
He will be missed by many family and friends, but he is now dancing with his loving wife in heaven.
He was a self-employed racer, having his own race team.
Surviving are his son, David S. Nicholas Jr. of Avalon; three daughters, Jessica Nicholas of Swissvale, Amy (John) Beachler of Penn Hills, and Sara Nicholas of Butler; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lynn Burrelli Nicholas,whom he married June 27, 1979, and who passed away Feb. 25, 2009.
NICHOLAS - In honor of his wishes, a private military service will be held for David S. Nicholas, who died Monday, June 17, 2019.
Interment will take place at Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements were completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on June 19, 2019
