David Thurman Goldinger, 90, of Cabot, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born Feb. 3, 1930, in Kittanning, he was the son of Harry David Goldinger and Clara Belle Hill Goldinger.
Dave served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 until 1953 in Alaska, during the Koren War.
He was retired from Armstrong Cement.
He was a member of the former Faith Lutheran Church in Butler.
He enjoyed golfing and tinkering and being a handyman for family and friends, but his family was his greatest joy.
Surviving are his daughter, Sandra Pflueger of Cabot; his grandson, Justin (Erin) Pflueger of Freeport; six great-grandchildren, Evan, Lane, Jacob, Reece, JJ and Elizabeth; and two sisters, Dora Goldinger Keith of Sarver and Alberta Fabian of Canonsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret Goldinger, who passed away Oct. 4, 2019; his daughter, Barbara Ann Goldinger; his son-in-law, Wayne F. Pflueger; one sister; and three brothers.
GOLDINGER - Private services for David Thurman Goldinger, who died Thursday, May 21, 2020, will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 23, 2020.