David Thurman "Dave" Goldinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Thurman Goldinger, 90, of Cabot, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born Feb. 3, 1930, in Kittanning, he was the son of Harry David Goldinger and Clara Belle Hill Goldinger.
Dave served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 until 1953 in Alaska, during the Koren War.
He was retired from Armstrong Cement.
He was a member of the former Faith Lutheran Church in Butler.
He enjoyed golfing and tinkering and being a handyman for family and friends, but his family was his greatest joy.
Surviving are his daughter, Sandra Pflueger of Cabot; his grandson, Justin (Erin) Pflueger of Freeport; six great-grandchildren, Evan, Lane, Jacob, Reece, JJ and Elizabeth; and two sisters, Dora Goldinger Keith of Sarver and Alberta Fabian of Canonsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret Goldinger, who passed away Oct. 4, 2019; his daughter, Barbara Ann Goldinger; his son-in-law, Wayne F. Pflueger; one sister; and three brothers.
GOLDINGER - Private services for David Thurman Goldinger, who died Thursday, May 21, 2020, will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved