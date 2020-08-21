David W. Kurowski, 74, of Sarver, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.
Born April 23, 1946, in Monessen, Pa., he was the son of Walter J. Kurowski and Florence Metrosky.
Dave worked as a corporate credit manager for Marmon Keystone and Jennmar.
He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot.
He played the clarinet, enjoyed golfing and especially loved his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, LaVerne Burgunder Kurowski, whom he married May 5, 1973; two sons, David B. (Rebecca) Kurowski of Ashburn, Va., and Neil (Alexis Lintz) Kurowski; his siblings, Marsha Goss of Oakmont, Joan (Trace) Fosberg of Florida, Charles (Susan) Kurowski of Texas, Laurel (Marty) Danilchak of Donora, Pa., and James "Sig" Kurowski of Michigan; and four grandchildren, Anthony, Benjamin, Liam and Ellie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
KUROWSKI - Friends of David W. Kurowski, who died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Cabot, with the Rev. James Kurtz officiating.
Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
