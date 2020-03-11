Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wilbert Gall Sr.. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

David Wilbert Gall Sr., 72, of Lancaster Township passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.

Born March 15, 1947 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Floyd Gall and Mary Keener Gall.

Dave proudly served our country during Vietnam as part of the U.S. Army Special Forces, known as the Green Berets.

He was a member of the John E. Mair Lodge 729 in Mars. He also was a faithful member of the Syria Shine.

In his free time, Dave loved to fish, hunt and ride his motorcycle.

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Mary "Becky" DeHart Gall; his son, David Wilbert Gall Jr. (Cassie); his brothers, Dan Gall (Sandy), Ed Gall (Trudy), Joe Gall (Robin) and Bob Gall (Tracy); his sister, Martha Dawson (Dean); and his sister-in-law, Donna Gall.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Floyd Gall; and his sister, Pauline Supik.

GALL - Friends of David Wilbert Gall Sr., who died Monday, March 9, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A Masonic service will be held during evening visitation.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

Dave will be laid to rest with military honors at Pinewood Memorial Garden in Cranberry Township.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







David Wilbert Gall Sr., 72, of Lancaster Township passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.Born March 15, 1947 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Floyd Gall and Mary Keener Gall.Dave proudly served our country during Vietnam as part of the U.S. Army Special Forces, known as the Green Berets.He was a member of the John E. Mair Lodge 729 in Mars. He also was a faithful member of the Syria Shine.In his free time, Dave loved to fish, hunt and ride his motorcycle.He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Mary "Becky" DeHart Gall; his son, David Wilbert Gall Jr. (Cassie); his brothers, Dan Gall (Sandy), Ed Gall (Trudy), Joe Gall (Robin) and Bob Gall (Tracy); his sister, Martha Dawson (Dean); and his sister-in-law, Donna Gall.In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Floyd Gall; and his sister, Pauline Supik.GALL - Friends of David Wilbert Gall Sr., who died Monday, March 9, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.A Masonic service will be held during evening visitation.A funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.Dave will be laid to rest with military honors at Pinewood Memorial Garden in Cranberry Township.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close