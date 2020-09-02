1/
David William "Bill" Daubenspeck
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David William "Bill" Daubenspeck, 65, of Harrisville passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.

Bill was born Oct. 14, 1954, in Butler. He was the son of Darrell E. Daubenspeck and the late Gloria L. Ferrere Daubenspeck.

Bill was a member of St. Alphonsus Parish, having worshipped for many years at Epiphany Catholic Church in Boyers.

He had been employed as a compounder/pipe fitter at Sonneborn.

Bill was a volunteer driver for Moniteau Meals on Wheels for many years, and also was a member of the Boyers Sportsmen's Association and the NRA.

Bill is survived by his father, Darrell E. Daubenspeck of Boyers; three sisters, Mrs. Jay (Renee) Hewitt of Boyers, Mrs. Mark (Susan) Grossman of Boyers, and Mrs. Robert (Stacey) Wolinski of Mount Chestnut; two brothers, Scott P. (Jeanne) of Walkchalk and Mark (April) Daubenspeck of Hooker; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was beloved "Uncle Bill" to his nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria, who died March 23, 1984; and his son, Nicholas, who died Nov. 28, 2003.

DAUBENSPECK - Family and friends of David William "Bill" Daubenspeck, who died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Louis Catholic Church, with Father Sean Francis of St. Alphonsus Parish officiating.

Burial will be private.

For the safety of family and friends and in accordance with the COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
William F. Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved