David William "Bill" Daubenspeck, 65, of Harrisville passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.
Bill was born Oct. 14, 1954, in Butler. He was the son of Darrell E. Daubenspeck and the late Gloria L. Ferrere Daubenspeck.
Bill was a member of St. Alphonsus Parish, having worshipped for many years at Epiphany Catholic Church in Boyers.
He had been employed as a compounder/pipe fitter at Sonneborn.
Bill was a volunteer driver for Moniteau Meals on Wheels for many years, and also was a member of the Boyers Sportsmen's Association and the NRA.
Bill is survived by his father, Darrell E. Daubenspeck of Boyers; three sisters, Mrs. Jay (Renee) Hewitt of Boyers, Mrs. Mark (Susan) Grossman of Boyers, and Mrs. Robert (Stacey) Wolinski of Mount Chestnut; two brothers, Scott P. (Jeanne) of Walkchalk and Mark (April) Daubenspeck of Hooker; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was beloved "Uncle Bill" to his nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria, who died March 23, 1984; and his son, Nicholas, who died Nov. 28, 2003.
DAUBENSPECK - Family and friends of David William "Bill" Daubenspeck, who died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Louis Catholic Church, with Father Sean Francis of St. Alphonsus Parish officiating.
Burial will be private.
For the safety of family and friends and in accordance with the COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
