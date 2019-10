Dawn Marie Smith, 84, of New Castle, formerly of Butler, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Quality Life Services in New Castle.Born July 28, 1935, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late William W. and Margaret H. Contrael Smith.She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.In her later years she learned to play the harmonica and became a member of the HumDingers chime choir.Dawn was the beloved aunt of a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Peg Acquavita; and one brother, Bill Smith.SMITH - Friends of Dawn Marie Smith, who died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with the Rev. Kevin Fazio officiating.Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net