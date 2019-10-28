Dawn Marie Smith, 84, of New Castle, formerly of Butler, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Quality Life Services in New Castle.
Born July 28, 1935, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late William W. and Margaret H. Contrael Smith.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
In her later years she learned to play the harmonica and became a member of the HumDingers chime choir.
Dawn was the beloved aunt of a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Peg Acquavita; and one brother, Bill Smith.
SMITH - Friends of Dawn Marie Smith, who died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with the Rev. Kevin Fazio officiating.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 28, 2019