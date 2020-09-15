Dayne Frederick Wahl M.D., 88, of Zelienople passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
Born Aug. 25, 1932, in Evans City, he was the son of the late Frederick Buhl Wahl and Lena Ross Wahl.
Dr. Wahl graduated from Evans City High School, where he lettered in the band as a drummer, track & field in high jump and pole vaulting as well as basketball.
He successfully completed an undergraduate program through the University of Pittsburgh. He then went on to receive a doctor of medicine degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a captain while completing his internship as a board-certified general practitioner with a subspecialty in ear, nose and throat. Dr. Wahl then returned home to fulfill a lifelong dream of serving his community as a family physician. He also joined Butler Memorial Hospital. With this came responsibilities to admit and treat patients as well as performing ear, nose and throat surgeries, serving as the emergency room physician and managing pregnancies. He was responsible for literally delivering thousands of babies, with many delivered at home, within our community. He was instrumental in introducing the oral polio vaccine to our community, serving as the Seneca Valley School physician, the Lutheran Children's Home physician, and the North Washington Rodeo physician.
He served in total as a solo rural general practitioner from 1960-1990, when he was then joined by his oldest son, Dr. Jeffry R. Wahl.
Dr. Wahl was a member of the Butler Medical Society, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Evans City Sportsman Club, and the Resurrection Band. Dr. Wahl was an active member of the Syria Shrine and a 50-year member of the Harmony Lodge 429 F&AM.
Dr. Wahl was known in Zelienople for his perfectly manicured lawn and beautiful landscaping. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting in Pennsylvania, Texas and Colorado. He and his wife, Shirley, also enjoyed traveling the world and taking yearly family vacations. Most of all, Dr. Wahl enjoyed the company of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 64 years, Shirley Nulph Wahl; his children, Jeffry R. (Karen L.) Wahl M.D., Susan (Dale) Krysinski, Ann (Brian S.) Pagel R.N., and Michael J. (Kathryn) Wahl M.D.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Wahl was preceded in death by his brother, Ross; his sister, Helen; and his grandson, Jason R. Wahl.
WAHL - Friends of Dayne Frederick Wahl M.D., who died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with the Rev. James R. Bertoti officiating.
The family kindly asks that personal facial protection be worn to both the viewing and service, and that those planning to attend please practice social distancing measures.
Dr. Wahl will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Zelienople Area Public Library, 227 S. High St., Zelienople, PA 16063, or to St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.