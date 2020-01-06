Our much loved husband and father, Dean Franklin Kroh, was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Jan. 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot.
Dean was born March 11, 1922.
Doctor Kroh served as a medical missionary with the Christian and Missionary Alliance for 38 years, ministering to both physical and spiritual needs in the countries of the Belgian Congo, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon and Cambodia.
Dean is survived by Esther, his wife of 70 years; a son, David Kroh; a daughter, June (Gray) Kershner; a son, Dean Kroh; a brother, Laird L. Kroh; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Dean was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Kroh; and his grandson, Ryan Kroh.
KROH - Friends of Dean Franklin Kroh, who died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Laird L. Kroh officiating.
Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Great Mission Fund at www.cmalliance.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 6, 2020