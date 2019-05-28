Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean P. Schnur. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church Herman , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dean P. Schnur, 80, of Butler passed away on Sunday afternoon at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born April 9, 1939, in Butler, he was a son of the late Francis J. Schnur and Ruth B. (Michel) Schnur.

Dean retired in 1998 from the melt shop of the Armco Steel Plant in Butler after 33 years.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman, where he was a former member of the parish council and had worked the fish fry for 30 years.

He was a member of the Herman Volunteer Fire Department and the East Butler Firehall.

He was active in scouting, had pitched horseshoes in the County League and was a former Junior County Baseball League player.

He enjoyed traveling and had organized many bus trips. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, going to his camp which he built in 1985, and was an avid tractor collector.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 60 years, Loretta A. (Callihan) Schnur, whom he married July 11, 1959; his children, Dan (Ruthann) Schnur of Butler, Roy (Joan) Schnur of Camp Hill, Pa., Tim (Virginia) Schnur of Cabot, Theresa (Curt) Tosi of Butler, Mark (Pam) Schnur of Butler, and Maria (Rick) Shaffer of York, Pa.; his grandchildren, Dana and Jeff, Julia and Ben, Dan and Amy, Jessica and Chris, Jonas, Caleb, Matthew, Chelsey, Emily and Ben, Zachary and Shelby, Jacob, Elizabeth, Kasey, Hope and Justin, April, Holly, Autumn, Faith, Travis, Austin, Lindsay and Abigail; his great-grandchildren, Lexi, Ryan, Lucia, Adya, Leia, Dean, Mason, Kenley, Issac, Grace, Isabella, Sawyer, Lily, and another arriving in September; and two brothers, Wayne F. (Barb) Schnur and Gary L. (Ruby) Schnur, all of Butler; and one sister, Judy (Bob) Geibel of Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Adriana.

SCHNUR - Friends of Dean P. Schnur, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



