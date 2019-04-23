The Rev. Deane Lavender went home to be with our Lord on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the age of 86.
Deane received his BA from Syracuse University, studied at St. Mary's College in St. Andrews, Scotland, and received his master's in divinity from Princeton Seminary in 1958.
Deane served churches in Lafayette, Monroe and Marathon in New York State. He received his master of science in environmental education from Cornell University and worked as coordinator of environmental education for Oswego County, N.Y. schools from 1972 to 1975, while providing services to local churches as interim pastor.
In 1977, Deane came to Cranberry Township to serve Plains Presbyterian Church for 20 years and was interim pastor at several churches until shortly before his death.
He will be lovingly remembered by Jane (Miner) Lavender, wife and partner for 63 years; his children Kirk, Kendall and Andrew; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
LAVENDER - A memorial service for Deane Lavender, who died Sunday, April 14, 2019, will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Environmental Defense Fund or the Sherwood Oaks Scholarship Fund, 100 Norman Dr., Cranberry Township, PA 16066.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019