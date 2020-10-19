Deanna Catherine (Kimmel) Edgar of Middletown, Ky., passed away at Alois Alzheimer's Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
Born Sept. 24, 1947, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late William Paul and Delnora Smith Kimmel (Hainley).
She was a graduate of Knoch High School, Saxonburg, and the Western Pennsylvania School of Nursing.
Deanna was married to Robert K. Edgar Jr. in July of 1970.
As a registered nurse, she worked and lived in many locations including Norfolk, Va.; Baltimore, Md.; and Louisville, Ky.
She moved from Townsend, Md. to the Louisville area in 1987 and to her home in Middletown in 1988.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Middletown. Her life was devoted to God, her family, and service to others. She loved her patients and communicated with them regularly, even after their care was completed.
She was an avid gardener, sang in the First Baptist Church choir, and loved to travel.
Deanna leaves to cherish her memory her son, Robert K. Edgar III (Brenda) of Louisville, Ky.; her sister, Christine Kimmel of Middletown, Ky.; her stepbrother, John Hainley of Siegel; two grandchildren, Abel and Sunny Edgar; niece, Dara Kimmel Carlson of Seattle, Wash.; and nephew, Jay Kimmel of Pasadena, Md.; and a host of relatives and friends.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Paul Kimmel of Pasadena, Md.; and Douglas Kimmel of Boise, Idaho.
Edgar - Visitation for Deanna Catherine (Kimmel) Edgar who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, will be 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Ky. (in Middletown).
A celebration of Deanna's life will follow at 3:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).
