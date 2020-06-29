Deanna S. Shulik
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanna S. Shulik, 75, passed away Friday evening, June 26, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center.
Deanna was born in Butler on July 29, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Sherba) Malis.
She was a graduate of Butler High School.
Deanna was of the Roman Catholic faith, and in her earlier years attended St. Conrad Roman Catholic Church.
Deanna enjoyed crafts, crocheting, latch hook, reading and cooking.
Surviving are two daughters, Jackie M. (Shulik) Rider and her husband, Brian, of Latrobe and Kelly S. (Shulik) Crouch and her husband, Cecil III, of Butler. Affectionately known as "Grandma Shulik," Deanna leaves behind a granddaughter, Aryn Rider, and three grandsons, Allen Rider, Cecil Crouch IV, and Colin Crouch. Known as "Aunt Dee Dee" to two nephews, Timothy and Chris Malis, and a niece, Jill Malis. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Barb Malis; two aunts; a number of cousins; and Kristen (Doutt) Goenner of Virginia Beach, Va., whom Deanna considered as a daughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles N. Malis.
SHULIK - A private funeral Mass and interment for Deanna S. Shulik, who died Friday, June 26, 2020, will be held.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
339 Chicora Fenelton Rd
Chicora, PA 16025
(724) 445-7500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved