Deanna S. Shulik, 75, passed away Friday evening, June 26, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center.
Deanna was born in Butler on July 29, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Sherba) Malis.
She was a graduate of Butler High School.
Deanna was of the Roman Catholic faith, and in her earlier years attended St. Conrad Roman Catholic Church.
Deanna enjoyed crafts, crocheting, latch hook, reading and cooking.
Surviving are two daughters, Jackie M. (Shulik) Rider and her husband, Brian, of Latrobe and Kelly S. (Shulik) Crouch and her husband, Cecil III, of Butler. Affectionately known as "Grandma Shulik," Deanna leaves behind a granddaughter, Aryn Rider, and three grandsons, Allen Rider, Cecil Crouch IV, and Colin Crouch. Known as "Aunt Dee Dee" to two nephews, Timothy and Chris Malis, and a niece, Jill Malis. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Barb Malis; two aunts; a number of cousins; and Kristen (Doutt) Goenner of Virginia Beach, Va., whom Deanna considered as a daughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles N. Malis.
SHULIK - A private funeral Mass and interment for Deanna S. Shulik, who died Friday, June 26, 2020, will be held.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.
Deanna was born in Butler on July 29, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Sherba) Malis.
She was a graduate of Butler High School.
Deanna was of the Roman Catholic faith, and in her earlier years attended St. Conrad Roman Catholic Church.
Deanna enjoyed crafts, crocheting, latch hook, reading and cooking.
Surviving are two daughters, Jackie M. (Shulik) Rider and her husband, Brian, of Latrobe and Kelly S. (Shulik) Crouch and her husband, Cecil III, of Butler. Affectionately known as "Grandma Shulik," Deanna leaves behind a granddaughter, Aryn Rider, and three grandsons, Allen Rider, Cecil Crouch IV, and Colin Crouch. Known as "Aunt Dee Dee" to two nephews, Timothy and Chris Malis, and a niece, Jill Malis. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Barb Malis; two aunts; a number of cousins; and Kristen (Doutt) Goenner of Virginia Beach, Va., whom Deanna considered as a daughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles N. Malis.
SHULIK - A private funeral Mass and interment for Deanna S. Shulik, who died Friday, June 26, 2020, will be held.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 29, 2020.