Deborah A. Kovach Dittmer, 67, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born Jan. 11, 1953, in Butler, she was a daughter of Genevieve (Stotish) Kovach and the late Edward D. Kovach.
Debbie graduated from Butler High School in 1970, and then from Slippery Rock University in 1973.
She had worked for 20 years at the Register of Wills office in Butler.
Since retiring, Debbie had enjoyed gardening and spending time with her granddaughters.
She had been a member and volunteer with the Penn State Master Gardeners for 15 years.
Debbie is survived by her two favorite little girls, her granddaughters, Avery and Harper Betts. Following up a close second are her daughters, Kristen Dittmer and Allison Dittmer-Betts, and her favorite son-in-law, Jeff Betts, all of Butler; her mother, Genevieve Kovach of Butler; her husband, Eric Dittmer of Butler; and her two sisters, Linda Griel of Sarver, and Denise Delanchey of Ford City.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward D. Kovach.
DITTMER - Friends of Deborah A. Kovach Dittmer, who died Sunday, July 12, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
