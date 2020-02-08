Deborah A. Kabel, 55, of Butler passed away peacefully Feb. 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice following a four-year battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born in 1964, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Donald and Diane Budner.
Deborah is survived by her daughter, Jessica Kabel and her boyfriend, Cody and their daughter, Madison.
She is also survived by her loving ex-husband, Joe Kabel; her sister, Annette; and her brothers, Sam, Bob and Michael.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Chuck Pullen; and her siblings, Donald and Linda.
KABEL - A memorial for Deborah A. Kabel, who died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020