Service Information

MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler , PA 16001
(724)-287-4073

Visitation
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler , PA 16001

Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler , PA 16001

Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
432 Center Ave.
Butler , PA

Obituary

Deborah Ann "Debbie" Voelker Schroth, 63, of Butler, went to be with her heavenly family on Friday, after a hard-fought battle.

She was born July 1, 1956, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Norman F. Voelker Sr. and Sara Jean (Campbell) Voelker.

She married George Schroth on June 12, 1981. Together they worked in the catering and restaurant businesses in Elyria, Ohio, Newport News, Va., Daytona Beach, Fla., and Erie, Pa., before finally settling in her hometown of Butler, where Debbie began her memorable career at Natili North Restaurant.

She worked there for over 30 years until she became ill. She dearly loved her role as manager and had a very close relationship with the restaurant's owners, Vince and Jeannie Tavolario.

Debbie had the best co-workers and customers - she knew everyone and everyone knew her. They were one big happy family and she never minded going to work.

At the same time, she helped her husband at Butler Custom Catering, and she volunteered at numerous events over the years with George at Tanglewood Center.

Debbie was an avid Steelers fan, and she looked forward to Sundays, as well as all the family gatherings whatever the season or the reason.

Debbie loved Thanksgiving and Christmas the most - she could celebrate with family and spoil the younger kids.

Having no children of her own, Debbie had a special bond with her great-nieces Jailynn and Jesalynn Voelker.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sisters, Barbara Radzyminski (Daniel West), Nancy (Roger) Rettig and Connie (Gary) Malinski; two brothers, Gary Voelker and Norman Voelker Jr., all of Butler; her uncle, Robert Campbell; her brothers-in-law, John (Frances) Schroth, Chuck (Wanda) Schroth, Bob (Anita) Smith and Bill (Lisa) Schroth; and her close friend, Debby Williams.

She is also survived by her nieces, Michelle Voelker, Amy (Greg) Arnold, Sharon (Christopher) Hoden, Ashlee Hoehn and Brittany (John) Sharbutt; her nephews, Michael (Suleica) Voelker, Shayne (Laci) Hoehn, Mark (Jessie) Hitchcock and Joey (Krystal) Voelker; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, and stepnieces and stepnephews.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her beloved Grandma Gussie Voelker; her brother, David Voelker; and her nephew, Shawn Murphy.

SCHROTH - Friends of Deborah Ann "Debbie" Voelker Schroth, who died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler, with the Rev. Steven V. Neff officiating.

Burial will take place in South Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tanglewood Center, Inc., 10 Austin Avenue, Lyndora, PA 16045, a nonprofit organization near and dear to Debbie and George.

