Born May 16, 1949 in Butler, she was the daughter of Leatrice Clyde Ferguson of Barkeyville, and the late Richard D. Ferguson.

Debbie was a member of Christ Community Church in Butler.

She was employed as a statistic clerk at the Butler Veterans Administration and retired after 25 years of service.

She was an avid Steelers fan. She enjoyed her beloved dog, Yoda.

Debbie will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

In addition to her mother, Debbie leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother, Richard L. (Jane) Ferguson of Grove City; her niece, Diana D. (Kevin) Wheeler of Alaska; her nephew, Richard "Rick" (Melissa) Ferguson of Harrisville; three great-nephews, Ritchie Ferguson, and Gabriel and Seamus Wheeler; and her very dear friend, Donna Crispin.

FERGUSON - Friends of Deborah D. "Debbie" Ferguson, who died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with the Rev. Ken Hughes officiating.

There will be a private interment at Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Donations may be made in Debbie's memory to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

