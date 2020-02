Deborah E. Burke, 63, of Grove City, formerly of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Zelienople passed away after a valiant fight against cancer at the AHN-Grove City on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.She was born Dec. 29, 1956, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Alberta Burke.Debbie was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School in 1974, and had attended Slippery Rock University.She retired from the cable industry in Cleveland, Ohio, and was highlighted in a feature about women in cable.She was a foster parent and adopted her daughter, Ashlee, and her son, Vincent, and raised them as a single parent.Debbie loved life, enjoyed travel, her family, friends and working around the house.Survivors include a daughter, Ashlee Burke of Grove City; her son, Vincent Burke of North Ridgeville, Ohio; three brothers, David Burke and his wife, Nina, of Cranberry Township, Charles Burke and his wife, Margie, of Harmony, and Kenneth Burke and his wife, Susan, of Grove City; and many special nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Marlee.BURKE - Visitation hours for Deborah E. Burke, who died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com