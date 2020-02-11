Deborah E. Burke, 63, of Grove City, formerly of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Zelienople passed away after a valiant fight against cancer at the AHN-Grove City on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
She was born Dec. 29, 1956, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Alberta Burke.
Debbie was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School in 1974, and had attended Slippery Rock University.
She retired from the cable industry in Cleveland, Ohio, and was highlighted in a feature about women in cable.
She was a foster parent and adopted her daughter, Ashlee, and her son, Vincent, and raised them as a single parent.
Debbie loved life, enjoyed travel, her family, friends and working around the house.
Survivors include a daughter, Ashlee Burke of Grove City; her son, Vincent Burke of North Ridgeville, Ohio; three brothers, David Burke and his wife, Nina, of Cranberry Township, Charles Burke and his wife, Margie, of Harmony, and Kenneth Burke and his wife, Susan, of Grove City; and many special nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Marlee.
BURKE - Visitation hours for Deborah E. Burke, who died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020