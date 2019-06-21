Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah "Debbie" Haniwalt. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Service 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Service 11:00 AM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah (Byham) Haniwalt, 68, of Renfrew, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday at her residence.

She was born Feb. 3, 1951, in Oil City, and was the daughter of the late Ted and Geraldine (Roddy) Byham.

Debbie retired from (IU4) Clarence Brown School in Butler in 2014, due to the closing of the school where she had been the head of the cafeteria and filled in wherever she was needed. She also had worked at JCPenney in Oil City, from 1967 until 1971, and Quaker State in the mailing department.

Debbie loved camping and made many friends at Kozy Rest Kampground in Harrisville. She was a great lover of Pomeranians and had at least one, if not two, for the past 45 years.

Surviving are her husband, Richard "Pete," whom she married Sept. 8, 1973; her two sons, Timothy (Alita) Haniwalt of Butler, and Stephen (Amanda) Haniwalt of Boyers; a daughter, Marci Haniwalt and her fiancé, Jim Edowski, of Butler; three grandchildren, Dustin Haniwalt of EnonValley, and Jacquelyn and Austin Haniwalt, both of Butler; two brothers, Ron Byham and his companion, Lois, of Seneca, Pa., and Gary Byham of Lucinda, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Judy-Rae Byham, Rita Byham, Ruby Foster and Jan Haniwalt.

HANIWALT - Friends of Deborah (Byham) Haniwalt, who died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home,127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Young Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1522, Butler, PA 16003.

Please visit



Deborah (Byham) Haniwalt, 68, of Renfrew, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday at her residence.She was born Feb. 3, 1951, in Oil City, and was the daughter of the late Ted and Geraldine (Roddy) Byham.Debbie retired from (IU4) Clarence Brown School in Butler in 2014, due to the closing of the school where she had been the head of the cafeteria and filled in wherever she was needed. She also had worked at JCPenney in Oil City, from 1967 until 1971, and Quaker State in the mailing department.Debbie loved camping and made many friends at Kozy Rest Kampground in Harrisville. She was a great lover of Pomeranians and had at least one, if not two, for the past 45 years.Surviving are her husband, Richard "Pete," whom she married Sept. 8, 1973; her two sons, Timothy (Alita) Haniwalt of Butler, and Stephen (Amanda) Haniwalt of Boyers; a daughter, Marci Haniwalt and her fiancé, Jim Edowski, of Butler; three grandchildren, Dustin Haniwalt of EnonValley, and Jacquelyn and Austin Haniwalt, both of Butler; two brothers, Ron Byham and his companion, Lois, of Seneca, Pa., and Gary Byham of Lucinda, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by Judy-Rae Byham, Rita Byham, Ruby Foster and Jan Haniwalt.HANIWALT - Friends of Deborah (Byham) Haniwalt, who died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home,127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Interment in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry, Pa.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Young Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1522, Butler, PA 16003.Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close