Deborah (Byham) Haniwalt, 68, of Renfrew, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday at her residence.
She was born Feb. 3, 1951, in Oil City, and was the daughter of the late Ted and Geraldine (Roddy) Byham.
Debbie retired from (IU4) Clarence Brown School in Butler in 2014, due to the closing of the school where she had been the head of the cafeteria and filled in wherever she was needed. She also had worked at JCPenney in Oil City, from 1967 until 1971, and Quaker State in the mailing department.
Debbie loved camping and made many friends at Kozy Rest Kampground in Harrisville. She was a great lover of Pomeranians and had at least one, if not two, for the past 45 years.
Surviving are her husband, Richard "Pete," whom she married Sept. 8, 1973; her two sons, Timothy (Alita) Haniwalt of Butler, and Stephen (Amanda) Haniwalt of Boyers; a daughter, Marci Haniwalt and her fiancé, Jim Edowski, of Butler; three grandchildren, Dustin Haniwalt of EnonValley, and Jacquelyn and Austin Haniwalt, both of Butler; two brothers, Ron Byham and his companion, Lois, of Seneca, Pa., and Gary Byham of Lucinda, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Judy-Rae Byham, Rita Byham, Ruby Foster and Jan Haniwalt.
HANIWALT - Friends of Deborah (Byham) Haniwalt, who died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home,127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Young Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1522, Butler, PA 16003.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 21, 2019