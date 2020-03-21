Deborah J. Cohen "DJ" "Dr. Deb," 65, of Slippery Rock passed away suddenly Friday, March 13, 2020, in Erie.
She was born Feb. 18, 1955, to William and Phyllis Baehr Cohen.
Deborah graduated from Academy High School, Class of 1973. She graduated from Colby College in 1977, and later earned a Ph.D. in Central American theatre studies from the University of Kansas.
She was a professor of Spanish literature at Slippery Rock University for over 20 years. Her campus involvements included voice of "Dr. Deb's" International Radio Hour, active involvement in the theater community, and faculty advisor for the LGBTQ club.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Cohen, M.D.
Deborah is survived by her mother, Phyllis Cohen; her brothers, Eric (Linda) and Robert (Noreen Connolly); and her beloved nieces and nephews, Julie Cohen, Andrew Cohen (Kaitlyn Crawford) and Meaghan Cohen.
Deborah was the best daughter a mother could ever have, the best friend and drinking buddy a brother could ever have, and "best aunt ever."
COHEN - A celebration of life for Deborah J. "DJ" "Dr. Deb" Cohen, who died Friday, March 13, 2020, will be held in Erie and in Slippery Rock, in late spring or early summer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
Send condolences to www.burtonfuenralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020