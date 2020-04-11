Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Jean "Debbie" Brown. View Sign Service Information Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care 1001 S Hickory St Melbourne , FL 32901 (321)-724-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Jean (Macefe) "Debbie" Brown, 56, of Palm Bay, Fla., passed away peacefully at Palm Bay Hospital on April 5, 2020, following a long illness.

A wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, she warmed our hearts with her compassion and contagious smile.

Debbie was born Oct. 24, 1963, in Victorville, Calif., and was the daughter of Leonard Macefe Sr. and Jeannie Macefe-Caruso.

She was raised in Butler before moving to Florida in the early 1980s, where she had resided until she left us on Palm Sunday to be with her Lord Jesus.

She was an accomplished hairdresser for over 20 years, before becoming ill. She spent the last years of her life as a homemaker and best friend to her husband of 20 years.

What Debbie enjoyed most was spending time with her family, especially her amazing grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by all of those who knew her and loved her.

Debbie is survived by her husband, David Ray Brown; her father, Leonard Macefe Sr.; her mother, Jeannie Macefe-Caruso; her stepfather, Tony Caruso; her brother, Len Sean Macefe; her daughter, Tara Jean Field-Gourlay; her son-in-law, Robert Earl Gourlay II; her son, Matthew Ronald Gamble; her daughter-in-law, April Dawn Gamble; and her grandchildren, Michael David Bargeron, Brooke Nicole Bargeron, Cheyenne Elizabeth Gourlay, Savannah Ruth Gourlay, Ayla Rose Gamble and Juniper Fae Gamble.

BROWN - Due to the recent public health concerns of the coronavirus, a memorial service for Deborah Jean (Macefe) "Debbie" Brown, who died Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, will take place at a later date at the Butler Campus-Allison Park Church.

Arrangements were handled by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, Fla.

Condolences can be made at



Deborah Jean (Macefe) "Debbie" Brown, 56, of Palm Bay, Fla., passed away peacefully at Palm Bay Hospital on April 5, 2020, following a long illness.A wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, she warmed our hearts with her compassion and contagious smile.Debbie was born Oct. 24, 1963, in Victorville, Calif., and was the daughter of Leonard Macefe Sr. and Jeannie Macefe-Caruso.She was raised in Butler before moving to Florida in the early 1980s, where she had resided until she left us on Palm Sunday to be with her Lord Jesus.She was an accomplished hairdresser for over 20 years, before becoming ill. She spent the last years of her life as a homemaker and best friend to her husband of 20 years.What Debbie enjoyed most was spending time with her family, especially her amazing grandchildren.She will be deeply missed by all of those who knew her and loved her.Debbie is survived by her husband, David Ray Brown; her father, Leonard Macefe Sr.; her mother, Jeannie Macefe-Caruso; her stepfather, Tony Caruso; her brother, Len Sean Macefe; her daughter, Tara Jean Field-Gourlay; her son-in-law, Robert Earl Gourlay II; her son, Matthew Ronald Gamble; her daughter-in-law, April Dawn Gamble; and her grandchildren, Michael David Bargeron, Brooke Nicole Bargeron, Cheyenne Elizabeth Gourlay, Savannah Ruth Gourlay, Ayla Rose Gamble and Juniper Fae Gamble.BROWN - Due to the recent public health concerns of the coronavirus, a memorial service for Deborah Jean (Macefe) "Debbie" Brown, who died Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, will take place at a later date at the Butler Campus-Allison Park Church.Arrangements were handled by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, Fla.Condolences can be made at www.afcfcare.com Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close