Deborah K. Sweeney, 71, of Harrisville passed away March 9, 2020, at home.
Debbie was born Jan. 20, 1949, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Alton and Sara Bell Hillard.
Debbie graduated from Moniteau High School.
She married Thomas Sweeney in September 1970; the couple would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this September. Together, the couple had one daughter, Janice.
Debbie was employed at Kings Family Restaurant for a number of years in Barkeyville as a server.
Debbie loved to spend time gardening. She was famous for her homemade chocolate chip cookies. She was always up for a yard sale looking for good deals. She was happiest when she was with her family, especially her grandkids.
Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband, Thomas of Harrisville; her daughter, Janice Craig and her husband, Daryl, of Titusville; her grandchildren, Kelsey Sweeney, Brandon Bailey and Corina Diehl; and her two step grandchildren, Jordan and Kiano.
Debbie also had three great-grandchildren Amirah, Kameron and Zeiden.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Wallace, Richard and Ed Hillard; and a sister, Helen Ferguson.
SWEENEY - Family of Deborah K. Sweeney, who died Monday, March 9, 2020, will welcome friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020