Deborah M. Thompson, 60, of Butler, passed away after a courageous battle against kidney cancer on July 10, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Dec. 29, 1959, in Franklin, to the late Lawrence E. Sheehan and Anna Marie Jersey Sheehan of Franklin.
Deborah graduated from Oil City High School in 1978 and graduated with honors (cum laude) from Clarion University in 1988 and worked as a procurement specialist for PPG. Deborah was a member of Community Alliance Church and Franklin Elks BPOE Lodge 110 and enjoyed spending time with family, friends and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew Thompson whom she married Oct. 1, 2005; three sons, Jason (Nikki) Ward of Yorktown, Va., Jeffery (Shari) Ward of Middletown, N.J., and Marcus (Brittany) Ward of Mocksville, N.C., and one stepson, Scott (Amy) Thompson of Dexter, Mich.; one brother, Jim (Tracy) Sheehan of The Colony, Texas; three sisters, Martha (Ron) Slocum of Franklin, Sharon Frost of Milton, Del., and Kathy (Terri) Smith of Kernersville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Additionally she is survived by six grandchildren, Breana, Gavin, Rachael, Willow, Waylon and Walker Ward.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Laura E. Sheehan; her grandfather Eugene Sheehan; her grandmother, Ann Sheehan; her grandfather, Louis Kurtich; her grandmother, Theodosia Kurtich; and one nephew, Eric Jamison.
THOMPSON - Friends of Deborah M. Thompson who died Friday, July 10, 2020, will be received at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Bob Thomas of Community Alliance Church officiating.
A private burial will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorials are suggested to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or to Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Gulf Tower, 707 Grant St., 37th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938.
.