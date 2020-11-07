Deborah Rumbaugh, 60, of Lyndora passed away Nov. 5, 2020, at West Penn Hospital.
Born Aug. 1, 1960, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of Elmer Bastian and Beulah Wetzel Bastian.
Deb worked as a supervisor for II-VI, and was a custodian at South Butler County School District.
She was a member of Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church, Saxonburg Fireman's Club, VFW Post 249 and American Legion Post 778.
She enjoyed camping, bonfires, picnics, concerts, cooking and baking, landscaping, dancing, holidays and time with her family and dogs.
Surviving are her husband, Clifford Rumbaugh; her son, Sean George of Butler; her daughter, Johnna (Michael) Conroy of Slippery Rock; three brothers, Bryan (Barb) Bastian of Saxonburg, Jeff (Beverly) Bastian of Bruin and Larry (Patty) Wetzel of Parrish, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Beatrice White; one brother, Ralph Bastian; and one niece, Angie Dannelley.
RUMBAUGH - Friends of Deborah Rumbaugh, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. David Janz officiating.
Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.