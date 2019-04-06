Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah S. Staugh. View Sign

Deborah S. Staugh, 70, of Cabot passed away on Thursday at Sugarcreek Rest.

Born Feb. 20, 1949, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Cora H. Best Smith.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

She retired from Magnetics, where she worked as a quality inspector for 22 years.

Deborah enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs.

Surviving are her son, Richard H. (Julie) Staugh of Butler; three grandchildren, Kristen Rae (Nick) Cress of Butler, Sasha Marie Staugh and her fiancé, Chris Herczyk, of Butler, and Aleah Jane Staugh and her fiancé, Chris Dunn, of Butler; three step-grandchildren, Kayla Rose Gallagher and her fiancé, Brent Lee, of New Bethlehem, Carlie R. (Ryan) Wigton of Grove City, and Levi G. Gallagher of Butler; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Tallen and Rylie; a brother, John Spinetti of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Staugh, whom she married on May 4, 1968, and who passed away Oct. 24, 2014; her daughter, Tammy L. Staugh; and two sisters, Sandra and Linda.

STAUGH - Friends of Deborah S. Staugh, who died Thursday, April 4, 2019, will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



Deborah S. Staugh, 70, of Cabot passed away on Thursday at Sugarcreek Rest.Born Feb. 20, 1949, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Cora H. Best Smith.She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.She retired from Magnetics, where she worked as a quality inspector for 22 years.Deborah enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs.Surviving are her son, Richard H. (Julie) Staugh of Butler; three grandchildren, Kristen Rae (Nick) Cress of Butler, Sasha Marie Staugh and her fiancé, Chris Herczyk, of Butler, and Aleah Jane Staugh and her fiancé, Chris Dunn, of Butler; three step-grandchildren, Kayla Rose Gallagher and her fiancé, Brent Lee, of New Bethlehem, Carlie R. (Ryan) Wigton of Grove City, and Levi G. Gallagher of Butler; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Tallen and Rylie; a brother, John Spinetti of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Staugh, whom she married on May 4, 1968, and who passed away Oct. 24, 2014; her daughter, Tammy L. Staugh; and two sisters, Sandra and Linda.STAUGH - Friends of Deborah S. Staugh, who died Thursday, April 4, 2019, will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.A blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.Interment will follow at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Geibel Funeral Home

201 E Cunningham St

Butler , PA 16001

(724) 287-2123 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close