Deborah "Debbie" Weaver, 61, formerly of Butler passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev., following a brief illness.
Born March 19, 1959, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Bruno and Mary Altmire Nocera.
She was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1977.
Debbie was a homemaker, who also worked as a health care professional.
She loved her family, and especially enjoyed meeting with family and friends when they visited Las Vegas. Debbie also particularly enjoyed the occasions when she could visit family and friends in Butler.
She loved watching and attending NASCAR races. Although she lived in Las Vegas for years, she remained an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan.
Debbie is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Weaver, whom she married Jan. 18, 1980; one son, Justin Weaver and his girlfriend, Cherii Manthe, of Las Vegas; one brother, Randall Nocera and his wife, Elaine, of Beavercreek, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Grace Laderer of Texas, and Joyce Ballew of Prospect; one brother-in-law, Donald Weaver and his wife, Sue, of Melbourne, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews, whom she loved to follow on Facebook.
WEAVER - There was no public visitation for Deborah "Debbie" Weaver, who died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Butler, with burial following in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.