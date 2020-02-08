Debra Ann Thompson, 67, of Slippery Rock passed away at her residence Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, following an extended illness.
She was born Nov. 20, 1952, in Pittsburgh, to Joseph Pecora and Elizabeth Augusta Kohl Pecora.
She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Slippery Rock.
Survivors include four children, George (Rene) Demko of Oakmont, Tracy A. Demko of Slippery Rock, Carrie A. (Mike) DePastino of Plum borough, and Michael A. Demko of Slippery Rock; two brothers, Joseph (Shelly) Pecora of Indiana, Pa., and David (Lisa) Pecora of Pittsburgh; and 17 grandchildren.
THOMPSON - A Mass for Debra Ann Thompson, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 670 S. Main St., Slippery Rock.
Arrangements were handled by Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020