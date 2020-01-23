Butler Eagle

Debra K. Bisch (1961 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra K. Bisch.
Service Information
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA
16046
(724)-625-2900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
8:30 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Debra K. Bisch, 58, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Quality Life Services, Fair Winds Manor in Sarver.
Born May 10, 1961, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Barbara "Joan" Swartz Bisch.
Debra had been an administrative assistant at SAE, and most recently for Butler County.
She was a member of the Butler Women's Auxiliary and the Diabetic Association of Pittsburgh.
Surviving are a daughter, Courtney Bisch of Middlesex Township; a sister, Judy Cooper of Raleigh, N.C.; three nieces; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Burkett.
BISCH - Friends of Debra K. Bisch, who died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, where services will follow at 8:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.