Debra K. Bisch, 58, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Quality Life Services, Fair Winds Manor in Sarver.
Born May 10, 1961, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Barbara "Joan" Swartz Bisch.
Debra had been an administrative assistant at SAE, and most recently for Butler County.
She was a member of the Butler Women's Auxiliary and the Diabetic Association of Pittsburgh.
Surviving are a daughter, Courtney Bisch of Middlesex Township; a sister, Judy Cooper of Raleigh, N.C.; three nieces; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Burkett.
BISCH - Friends of Debra K. Bisch, who died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, where services will follow at 8:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020