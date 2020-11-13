1/1
Debra Kay "Deb" Moore
1950 - 2020
Debra Kay Moore, 70, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Sept. 1, 1950, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Myrtle Ellen Lenhart Jurysta.

Deb was a kind, loving person, who had a passion for both cooking and decorating. Her interest in food led to her career as a restaurant bookkeeper.

She was employed at Avco Financial, Meadowbrook Housing, J.C. Penney and Burger Hut in Butler.

She attended St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by one son, Vincent Moore of Butler; one granddaughter, Emersyn Moore of Butler; three sisters, Dolores Fetterman of Butler, Marie Jurysta Hudak of Butler, and Helen Jurysta of Butler; her godsons, Leon Moore of Bristow, Va., and Cameron Jurysta of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Moore, who passed away Aug. 2, 1985; one brother, Gary Jurysta; and two sisters, twins, Judith Isaac and Joyce Rich.

MOORE - Friends of Debra Kay Moore, who died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, will be received from noon until 1 p.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A blessing service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Mitch Natali officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
NOV
16
Service
01:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
