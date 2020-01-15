Debra Kaye McDermott passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
She was born in Natrona Heights.
Debra is survived by her son, Kyle McDermott of Orlando, Fla.; her sisters, Diane (James) Procz of Saxonburg, Darlene (Michael) Wilson of Pflugerville, Texas, Bobbi (Jeffrey) Foster of Cabot, Beth (Randal) Lemmon of Butler, and Lisa (Brian) Brinker of Cabot.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gayle (Stark) McDermott.
MCDERMOTT - There will be no visitation for Debra Kaye McDermott, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Donations may be sent to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Siegert Hall, or Good Samaritan Hospice.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020