Debra L. (Bahr) Rice, 67, of Saxonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease with her family by her side.
She was born April 5, 1952, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late William R. and Mary J. (McKinney) Bahr.
Debbie grew up in West Deer and graduated from Deer Lakes High School in 1970.
She worked as an LPN for over 20 years.
Debbie enjoyed scrap- booking, playing cards, bingo and, especially, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Mason J. (Emily) Rice; her daughter, Nadene N. (Jay) Wallace; three grandchildren, Walker, Avery and Jack; her siblings, Carole, Kenneth, Frank (Patty) and Nancy (David); her sister-in-law, Luann; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry J. Rice; and her brothers Richard Busino and William Busino.
RICE - Family and friends of Debra L. (Bahr) Rice, who died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, are invited to a memorial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, with the Rev. Seth McClymonds officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent in her name to ().
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 25, 2019