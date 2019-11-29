Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Lee Czzowitz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Debra Lee Czzowitz, 55, of Portersville, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

She was born in Ellwood City on Sept. 10, 1964, to Ronald Stephen Kelly and Janet Lee Powell Kelly.

She had worked in health care as a personal care provider in home health.

She enjoyed playing bingo, gaming, going to the beach, writing poems and drawing. She also enjoyed shopping and going to flea markets.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne D. Czzowitz of Slippery Rock; four daughters, Kelly L. (Rocky) Peterson of Slippery Rock, Stacy L. Czzowitz of Butler, Kristy S. Czzowitz of Portersville and Shana L. Czzowitz of Chicora; her mother, Janet Kelly of Slippery Rock; her sisters, Rhonda "Sue" (Gerald) Monfredi of Slippery Rock and Darlene "Dee" (Derek) Potts of Slippery Rock; her friend, Lawrence Durnell of Portersville; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father.

CZZOWITZ - Funeral services for Debra Lee Czzowitz, who died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Bruno of Abba Christian Church presiding.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home in Slippery Rock.

Interment will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery.



Debra Lee Czzowitz, 55, of Portersville, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.She was born in Ellwood City on Sept. 10, 1964, to Ronald Stephen Kelly and Janet Lee Powell Kelly.She had worked in health care as a personal care provider in home health.She enjoyed playing bingo, gaming, going to the beach, writing poems and drawing. She also enjoyed shopping and going to flea markets.Survivors include her husband, Wayne D. Czzowitz of Slippery Rock; four daughters, Kelly L. (Rocky) Peterson of Slippery Rock, Stacy L. Czzowitz of Butler, Kristy S. Czzowitz of Portersville and Shana L. Czzowitz of Chicora; her mother, Janet Kelly of Slippery Rock; her sisters, Rhonda "Sue" (Gerald) Monfredi of Slippery Rock and Darlene "Dee" (Derek) Potts of Slippery Rock; her friend, Lawrence Durnell of Portersville; and eight grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her father.CZZOWITZ - Funeral services for Debra Lee Czzowitz, who died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Bruno of Abba Christian Church presiding.The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home in Slippery Rock.Interment will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery. Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close