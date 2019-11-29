Debra Lee Czzowitz, 55, of Portersville, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
She was born in Ellwood City on Sept. 10, 1964, to Ronald Stephen Kelly and Janet Lee Powell Kelly.
She had worked in health care as a personal care provider in home health.
She enjoyed playing bingo, gaming, going to the beach, writing poems and drawing. She also enjoyed shopping and going to flea markets.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne D. Czzowitz of Slippery Rock; four daughters, Kelly L. (Rocky) Peterson of Slippery Rock, Stacy L. Czzowitz of Butler, Kristy S. Czzowitz of Portersville and Shana L. Czzowitz of Chicora; her mother, Janet Kelly of Slippery Rock; her sisters, Rhonda "Sue" (Gerald) Monfredi of Slippery Rock and Darlene "Dee" (Derek) Potts of Slippery Rock; her friend, Lawrence Durnell of Portersville; and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father.
CZZOWITZ - Funeral services for Debra Lee Czzowitz, who died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Bruno of Abba Christian Church presiding.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home in Slippery Rock.
Interment will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 29, 2019