Debra Long, 64, of Butler, formerly of West Sunbury, passed away on Wednesday.
Deb was born May 16, 1955, in Grove City. She was the daughter of the late Roland A. Dillaman and her best friend, the late Grace Louise Bell Dillaman.
Deb was a former member of the West Sunbury Presbyterian Church.
She loved teaching, reading, gardening, flowers, rock 'n' roll played on a record player, and most of all, her grandchildren.
Deb is survived by her daughter, Tomisa Kiskadden and her husband, Shawn, of Grove City; and two grandchildren, Kian (age 4) and Renna (age 2); her companion, Devin Knight; and longtime friend, Tom Schmeider.
She is also survived by two sisters, Sara Harris and her husband, Howard, of Chadds Ford, Pa., and Brenda Zambroski and her husband, Rich, of Red Lion, Pa.; one brother, Fred R. Dillaman III of Butler; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Deb was preceded in death by one brother, Rodney D. Dillaman.
LONG - The family of Debra Long, who died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Bob Edmundson of the Concord Presbyterian Church officiating.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences available at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 7, 2019