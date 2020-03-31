Della K. Snow, 75, of Harmony passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, while under the care of the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot.
Born July 6, 1944, in Wildwood, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Andrew George Killeen Sr. and Evelyn C. Limpert Killeen.
Della was a strong, independent woman, who raised four sons on her own. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She worked as a caregiver most of her life, always looking out for others. She was loved and will be deeply missed.
Della leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Timothy R. (Sharon) Mickle, Michael (Donna) McCullough, Jerry (Tracey) McCullough and Scott Snow; her five grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Butch (Melva) Killeen and Betty Garver.
SNOW - Per her wishes, there will be no services for Della K. Snow, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 31, 2020