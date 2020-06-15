Della Mae Lincoln
Della Mae Lincoln, 89, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She was born June 8, 1931, in Wheelwright, Ky.
Della is survived by her husband, John F. Lincoln; her daughter, Sally Sterling; her stepdaughters, Lori Lincoln Clouser and Tammy Lincoln Dorenkamp; her stepson, John Lincoln; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Jeffrey and Jerry Lambert.
LINCOLN - Services for Della Mae Lincoln, who died Saturday, June 13, 2020, will be held privately by the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
