Della Mae Lincoln, 89, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020.She was born June 8, 1931, in Wheelwright, Ky.Della is survived by her husband, John F. Lincoln; her daughter, Sally Sterling; her stepdaughters, Lori Lincoln Clouser and Tammy Lincoln Dorenkamp; her stepson, John Lincoln; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her two sons, Jeffrey and Jerry Lambert.LINCOLN - Services for Della Mae Lincoln, who died Saturday, June 13, 2020, will be held privately by the family.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com