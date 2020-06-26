Delphine D. "Dee" Risko
Delphine D. "Dee" Risko (Bakalar), of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at age 89.
She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew; the loving mother of Andrea (Patrick) Molyneaux, Andy (Jean) Risko and Dr. Kevin (Tami) Risko; the sister of Mary Ann (Norm) Lindsey and the late Jackie (George) DeLess.
She was also the grandmother of Therese; and aunt of Raeann, Kristen and Troy, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dee was devoted to her Catholic faith. She was active in Christian Mothers and Weeds and Seeds Garden Club.
She enjoyed her time as a registered nurse, before becoming a devoted, loving mother and wife.
She will be missed by her family and friends alike, due to her nurturing, loving and easygoing ways.
RISKO - A Mass of Christian burial for Delphine D. "Dee" Risko (Bakalar), who died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Church, 6414 Montour St., South Park.
Arrangements are being handled by David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road, South Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy, P.O. Box 1401, Stockbridge, MA 01262.
Please visit www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Funeral services provided by
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
