1/
Denis L. Loose
1953 - 2020
Denis L. Loose, 67, of Chicora passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.

He was born April 5, 1953, in Bradys Bend, and was the son of the late John V. and Nellie M. (Snyder) Loose.

Denis was formerly employed as a janitor at East Brady High School.

He enjoyed hunting, and Steelers football.

Denis is survived by his brothers, Paul Loose of Burke, Va., Robert (Shirley) Loose of Hillville, Pa., and Harvey (Barb) Loose of East Brady; his sister, Muriel (Bill) McLay of Cowansville; and his sisters-in- law, Ruth Loose of Karns City, and Shirley Loose of Chicora.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, David and Don Loose; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Loose.

LOOSE - A private family viewing for Denis L. Loose, who died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, was held from 10a.m. until the time of a service at 11 a.m.Monday atSnyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville, with Pastor Paul DeBacco officiating.

Interment was in Bradys Bend Cemetery.

For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
