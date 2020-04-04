Dr. Dennis Bruce Ledden, 71, of Butler passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice from cancer.
He was born in 1948, in Sharon, and was the son of the late Bruce and Martha Ledden.
Dennis graduated from Penn State University Park.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.
He retired as an English teacher from Butler Intermediate High School after nearly 30 years.
After retiring, he received his Ph.D. in literature from IUP. Most recently, he was the assistant teaching professor of English at Penn State.
Dennis enjoyed academic research and literary criticism, especially concerning Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner. He was published in many university journals and small presses.
Dennis also loved bowling and belonged to several local leagues.
He is survived by his wife, Yong Hui Ledden of Butler; his son, Dr. Brian Ledden and family of Pensacola, Fla.; and his daughter, Alicia Ledden Heine and family of the San Francisco Bay area.
He will be greatly missed, but his loved ones will be reminded of him whenever they find themselves speaking passionately about a favorite book or movie.
LEDDEN - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Dr. Dennis Bruce Ledden, who died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. If interested in attending, please email [email protected]
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020