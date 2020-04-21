Dennis D. Yaple, 79, of Beaver County, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
He was born in 1941, in Lewis, Wash., and was the son of the late Willis Minor and Maxine Smith.
Dennis served his country honorably with two tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
Dennis was the loving father of Shanna (Mark McAfee) Yaple and Shane (Kelsey) Yaple.
He is also survived by one granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother.
YAPLE - Services for Dennis D. Yaple, who died Friday, April 17, 2020, are being held privately.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 21, 2020