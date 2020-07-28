Dennis G. Hodak, 68, of Butler, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence.
Born Dec. 22, 1951, in Butler, he was a son of the late George and Dorothy M. (Crawford) Hodak.
Dennis worked in the welding department for Pullman Standard Car Co. and Trinity Industries.
He was a member of the Community Alliance Church. He was also a member of Buffalo Valley Sportsmen's Club and the American Legion Post 117 in Butler.
He enjoyed target shooting, fishing, hunting, arrowhead searching and playing his guitar.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Surviving is his wife, Judy (Zalis) Hodak. They were married Nov. 17, 1978.
He is also survived by his daughter, Missi (Jim) Scherrah of Highfield; his son, Josh A. Hodak of Butler; six grandchildren, Joey, Maggie, Alex, Jaren, Colton and Luci; three brothers, Chuck (Sue) Hodak, and John (Karen) Hodak, both of Highfield, and Rob Hodak of Lyndora; his nieces and nephews, Stacey, Jason, Errika, Corrie, Hunter, Jeremi and Vanessa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunts; his uncles; a nephew; and a niece.
HODAK - Friends of Dennis G. Hodak, who died Monday, July 27, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services are private.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
.