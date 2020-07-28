1/1
Dennis G. Hodak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis G. Hodak, 68, of Butler, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence.
Born Dec. 22, 1951, in Butler, he was a son of the late George and Dorothy M. (Crawford) Hodak.
Dennis worked in the welding department for Pullman Standard Car Co. and Trinity Industries.
He was a member of the Community Alliance Church. He was also a member of Buffalo Valley Sportsmen's Club and the American Legion Post 117 in Butler.
He enjoyed target shooting, fishing, hunting, arrowhead searching and playing his guitar.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Surviving is his wife, Judy (Zalis) Hodak. They were married Nov. 17, 1978.
He is also survived by his daughter, Missi (Jim) Scherrah of Highfield; his son, Josh A. Hodak of Butler; six grandchildren, Joey, Maggie, Alex, Jaren, Colton and Luci; three brothers, Chuck (Sue) Hodak, and John (Karen) Hodak, both of Highfield, and Rob Hodak of Lyndora; his nieces and nephews, Stacey, Jason, Errika, Corrie, Hunter, Jeremi and Vanessa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunts; his uncles; a nephew; and a niece.
HODAK - Friends of Dennis G. Hodak, who died Monday, July 27, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services are private.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Denny was a wonderful man that would do anything for anyone we will miss the cookouts in the backyards and the time we all spent together God speed denny you will be truly missed our hearts go out to Judy, missy and family and Josh and family many prayers and love to all the cygan girls michelle and mary
Michelle cygan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved