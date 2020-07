Dennis G. Hodak, 68, of Butler, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence.Born Dec. 22, 1951, in Butler, he was a son of the late George and Dorothy M. (Crawford) Hodak.Dennis worked in the welding department for Pullman Standard Car Co. and Trinity Industries.He was a member of the Community Alliance Church. He was also a member of Buffalo Valley Sportsmen's Club and the American Legion Post 117 in Butler.He enjoyed target shooting, fishing, hunting, arrowhead searching and playing his guitar.He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.Surviving is his wife, Judy (Zalis) Hodak. They were married Nov. 17, 1978.He is also survived by his daughter, Missi (Jim) Scherrah of Highfield; his son, Josh A. Hodak of Butler; six grandchildren, Joey, Maggie, Alex, Jaren, Colton and Luci; three brothers, Chuck (Sue) Hodak, and John (Karen) Hodak, both of Highfield, and Rob Hodak of Lyndora; his nieces and nephews, Stacey, Jason, Errika, Corrie, Hunter, Jeremi and Vanessa.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunts; his uncles; a nephew; and a niece.HODAK - Friends of Dennis G. Hodak, who died Monday, July 27, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.Funeral services are private.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com