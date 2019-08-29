Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis James Overly. View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis James Overly, 59, of Butler passed away on Monday at Chicora Medical Center following a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Dennis was born Sept. 18, 1959, and was the son of the late Lloyd Dempsey Overly Sr. and the late Virginia Krepps Overly.

Dennis was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury.

In the Air Force, he developed his skills as a painter. Dennis later used these skills to which he devoted much of his life to a career as an industrial painter.

Dennis was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and an incredibly talented "handyman," who could fix or build anything. Dennis took pride in his work and he was a dedicated family man.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Betty Beggs Overly, whom he married March 21, 1987.

He raised three children, Nicole Mack of Butler, Stephanie (Neal) Skibicki of West Sunbury, and Crystal (Brian) Neville of Greer, S.C.

Dennis also had six grandchildren, Haley, Dustin, Jocelyn, Kendall, Lily and Olivia, and one great-grandchild, Brandan, who were his pride and joy.

Dennis is also survived by his three sisters, Deborah (Ronald) Campbell of Karns City, Donna Mitchell of Slippery Rock, and Marcy (Michael) Thomas of Tacoma, Wash.; and five brothers, Douglas (Sherry) Overly of Boyers, Rick (Becky) Overly of Butler, Dean (Ronda) Overly of Harrisville, Brian (Valerie) Overly of Slippery Rock, and Shawn (Tanya) Overly of Boyers.

Dennis is also survived by James Mack, who Dennis considered a son and close friend.

Dennis had an infectious sense of humor and will be loved and missed by many.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his brother, Lloyd "Dempsey" Overly Jr.; and his nephew, Jason Overly.

OVERLY - Viewing for Dennis James Overly, who died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private.

Online condolences may be submitted at







