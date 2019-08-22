Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis "Denny" Kreutz. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis "Denny" Paul Kreutz, 60, of New Castle and formerly of Transfer, Pa., passed away Wednesday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born March 20, 1959, in Ellwood City, to James Willard and Edith Katheryn (Edie) Kreutz.

On Dec. 18, 1981, he married Barbara S. (Kniess) Kreutz.

Denny was a carpenter and had been a welder for 25 years.

He was of the Presbyterian faith, a U.S. Army veteran, and loved the outdoors, cars and motorcycles.

Along with his wife, Denny is survived by his dad; a daughter; Breanna I. Kreutz of New Wilmington, and her fiancé, Jason Casteel; a son, James P. Kreutz of Greenville, Pa., and his fiancée, Stephanie Biro; two sisters, Deborah (John) Stanford of Prospect and Dianna Schneider of Grove City; five grandchildren, Kourtnay (fiancé Steven Rausch), Kelsey, Nevaeh, Axel and Remme; two step-grandchildren, Matthew and Amillia; and a great-grandson, Abel.

Denny was preceded in death by his mother; and an infant brother, Donald.

KREUTZ - A memorial service and interment for Dennis "Denny" Paul Kreutz, who died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, will be announced later and will take place at West Liberty Cemetery, West Liberty Borough, Butler County.

Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.







Dennis "Denny" Paul Kreutz, 60, of New Castle and formerly of Transfer, Pa., passed away Wednesday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.He was born March 20, 1959, in Ellwood City, to James Willard and Edith Katheryn (Edie) Kreutz.On Dec. 18, 1981, he married Barbara S. (Kniess) Kreutz.Denny was a carpenter and had been a welder for 25 years.He was of the Presbyterian faith, a U.S. Army veteran, and loved the outdoors, cars and motorcycles.Along with his wife, Denny is survived by his dad; a daughter; Breanna I. Kreutz of New Wilmington, and her fiancé, Jason Casteel; a son, James P. Kreutz of Greenville, Pa., and his fiancée, Stephanie Biro; two sisters, Deborah (John) Stanford of Prospect and Dianna Schneider of Grove City; five grandchildren, Kourtnay (fiancé Steven Rausch), Kelsey, Nevaeh, Axel and Remme; two step-grandchildren, Matthew and Amillia; and a great-grandson, Abel.Denny was preceded in death by his mother; and an infant brother, Donald.KREUTZ - A memorial service and interment for Dennis "Denny" Paul Kreutz, who died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, will be announced later and will take place at West Liberty Cemetery, West Liberty Borough, Butler County.Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock. Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close