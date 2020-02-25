Dennis L. Groves, 63, beloved husband for 41 years to Deborah McDeavitt, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Born in Butler, he was a son of Alice E. Groves and the late Archie L. Groves.

He was a graduate of Hampton High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member of Delta Sigma Phi.

He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and softball.

In addition to his wife and his mother, he is survived by two sons, Christopher (BreAnna) Groves and Jonathan Groves; one daughter, Ashley (Michael) Jent; two sisters, Lorraine (Mark) Hergenreder and Karen (Larry) Hayward; and four grandchildren, Theodore and Reid Groves and Mackenzie and Taylor Jent.

GROVES - Visitation for Dennis L. Groves, who died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, was held from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 E. Main St., Lexington, Ky.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Entombment will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.



